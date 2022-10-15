The Capital Markets Authority speaking of tightening controls over ‘closed rooms’ including “Telegram” and Snapchat, after similar measures were taken against Twitter, the authority has submitted several reports to the CMA Prosecution regarding crimes related to shares listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange and recommended analyzes of shares on the communication sites which operate without obtaining a license.

In confirmation of what was published by a local Arabic daily about the measures, the KMA submitted a report to the Capital Market Prosecution, for publishing several advertisements about an investment opportunity and financial returns, and publishing advertisements and videos related to analysis/recommendations of shares listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange through their electronic communication account in “Instagram” and in e-newspapers.

The KMA submitted a report to the Capital Market Prosecution after a whistleblower practiced the activity of an investment advisor without obtaining the necessary licenses from the Authority, and published 4 messages through his account in the Snapchat electronic application, which included analysis and suggestions for various shares of companies listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange Market.