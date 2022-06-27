The Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research plans to float a contract worth 5.1 million dinars for the operation and ‘preventive’ maintenance for all facilities of the institute for a period of 3 years.

A local Arabic daily has learned that the institute has submitted a request to float the tender and is waiting for official approvals to start the bidding process.

KISR is considered a leading independent national institution with scientific excellence. It was established in 1967. The Institute’s role was initially to develop 3 areas of the Institute of national importance — petroleum, desert agriculture and aquatic biology – but expanded to include environmental conservation, and sustainable management of natural resources, rational water and energy management and the development of innovative methods of agriculture.