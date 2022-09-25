More than a year after the launch of the ‘Explorer’ research Ship, which is one of the development projects of the General Secretariat of the Supreme Council for Planning, the Kuwait Institute of Scientific Research has requested the captain, 10 navigators and other employees to operate the ship for two years.

The Central Agency for Public Tenders recently agreed to extend the closing date of the tender to provide “trained and specialized marine labor” to operate the ship affiliated to KISR.

One of the conditions set by the Institute is that a captain should be qualified and hold ‘Certificate of Leadership for Ships of Unlimited Load’, which is the highest rank, and the highest professional qualification among sailors and navigation staff on deck, and must have undergone 102 months of field and theoretical studies, and has 5 years of experience as a captain of a fishing vessel or a research vessel and be fluent in Arabic and English.

Other jobs requests are for assistant captain, second and fourth engineer, marine electronics and electricity engineer, marine mechanic, sea captain, cook and his assistant, and two sailors.

As for the undergraduate marine engineers in the field of mechanics and electricity, it is stipulated that they should have 5 years of experience and be proficient in English.