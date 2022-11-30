Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) has exported the first shipment of low-sulfur fuel produced at Al-Zour refinery.

Abdullah Al-Ajmi, KIPIC’s official spokesperson, told KUNA that the shipment was destined for Singapore, adding that the boarding tanker belonged to British Petroleum Singapore.

The giant ship docked at Al-Zour terminal on Monday and was filled with the low-sulfur cargo this morning.

The exportation is a significant accomplishment that would pave the way for the Kuwaiti oil derivatives to be exported to Europe and the global market, and this in turn would bolster Kuwait’s status as a credible partner in the world energy markets. – KUNA