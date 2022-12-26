Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) succeeded in dealing quickly with a limited leak in the sulfur unit at Al-Zour refinery within half an hour.

Sources told a local Arabic daily that such events are considered normal for any project of this size in the oil industry, especially with the start of operating the project and the reviews that take place on all equipment and lines.

The sources considered that what is important is the speed of dealing and avoiding such events in the future, as “KIPIC” is reviewing all the refinery’s work during the current stage, with the actual operation of the first refinery starting