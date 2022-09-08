The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia confirmed the possibility of issuing Umrah and visit visas to residents of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries for the purpose of tourism, through the “Umrahna” application.

This comes within the framework of the efforts exerted to facilitate the arrival of pilgrims from all countries of the world, enrich their experience, and raise the quality of services provided to them within a variety of solutions and options, in order to achieve the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, reports a local Arabic daily.

The ministry clarified those who obtained visas to enter the Schengen countries, the United States of America, and the United Kingdom, can, before coming to the Kingdom, book appointments to perform Umrah through the “Umrahna” application.

Umrah pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom can choose the package of services through the “Maqam” platform at the link: https://maqam.gds.haj.gov.sa/ in addition to booking through local agencies approved in “the country of the pilgrims”.