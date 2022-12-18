King Charles III has extended an “olive branch” to Prince Harry and his wife Megan, despite the two appearing in a documentary on the “Netflix” network that criticized the British royal family.

The British newspaper “Daily Mail” said that although the official invitation to Harry and Megan has not yet been issued to participate in the ceremony scheduled for next year, the newspaper’s sources confirmed that the King informed his son and wife that he would be welcome at the party, reports a local Arabic daily.

And it seems that the King of Britain did not change his mind, even after the criticisms affected him in the “Netflix” documentaries.

Voices rose in Britain to strip Harry and Megan of their royal titles after the documentary was broadcast, as a result of what they said was strong criticism against the royal family. And royal writer Sally Bedell believes that Harry gave his father the opportunity to strip him and his wife of their royal titles.

She added that the titles “Sacks (official title) for Harry and Megan could disappear, but the question is how best to do this?”, according to what was reported by “Sky News”.