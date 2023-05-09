King Charles, at the end of a festive ceremony that lasted for three days, Monday, thanked the British people for their support for him saying it is “the most beautiful coronation gift”

“Knowing that we have your support and encouragement, and witnessing the kindness you have shown in so many ways, is the most beautiful gift we have received at the coronation,” the king said in a written message, noting that he pledges “to dedicate his life to serving the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth,” reports Al-Rai daily quoting AFP.

After two days of festivities, Saturday began with a culmination in Westminster Abbey, and then with Sunday festivities, with thousands of neighbors’ luncheons and a great concert, Monday devoted to volunteer work and declared a public holiday.

More than 1,500 associations have carried out hundreds of thousands of volunteer activities. Crown Prince William, his wife Kate, and their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, have participated in scouting activities in Slough, west London.