Britain’s King Charles III appointed New Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak as his second prime minister shortly after accepting the resignation of Liz Truss.

After arriving at Buckingham Palace, the 42-year-old former finance minister had his first meeting with the King, according to photos distributed by Buckingham Palace, reports a local Arabic daily.

Immediately after his assignment, Sunak left Buckingham Palace for 10 Downing Street, where he delivered his first address as Prime Minister, in which he said he had been elected Prime Minister to “fix the mistakes” committed by Liz Truss, and that he had just accepted the King’s invitation to form a government.

He added that it was right to explain why he was in Downing Street: “At the moment, our country is facing a deep economic crisis. The effects of Covid are still lingering, and the war in Ukraine has shaken markets around the world.” He added that Liz Truss was right in her desire to improve growth. “It was a noble goal, but mistakes were made, and I was appointed prime minister to “fix” those mistakes.

“Tough decisions” are coming, Sunak said, because it won’t leave the next generation to solve the debt problem: You’ve seen me during the Covid pandemic do everything I can to protect people and businesses with schemes like vacation… There are always limits now more than ever. But I promise you this I will offer the same sympathy for the challenges we face today.. the government I lead will not leave to the next generation, debts to settle because we were too weak to pay for ourselves.. I will unite our country not with words but with action.. Government with integrity, professionalism and accountability at all levels.