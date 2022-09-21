The new teachers training course for the year 2022-2023, organized by the Jabriya Kindergarten, was launched yesterday and will last for five days, according to an Arab daily.

The Ministry of Education’s general director of kindergartens, Nadia Al-Musallam, said that the course aims to prepare trained and qualified teachers to raise educational standards and enable teachers to use modern educational methodologies. The teachers will also learn about the school’s work system and how to plan and prepare for activities, as well as the proper formulation of behavioral goals and the application of modern technologies in the field of work.

Al-Musallam pointed out that the course contains basic lessons, pointing out that the first day is devoted to discussing the skills of the kindergarten teacher, the second day deals with educational and behavioral objectives, and the third is to discuss the successful educational method and educational technology, explaining that the number of new teachers has reached 60 teachers from all educational areas.