The Minister of Health, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Kuwait Institute for Medical Specialization, Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadi, said the discussions during the 72nd meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Institute held on December 4, 2022, ended with the approval of increasing the number of doctors accepted in the various specialties of the Kuwaiti Board, with an emphasis on the importance of maintaining the efficiency and quality of outputs, and increasing attention to the safety and health of patients.

The meeting also witnessed the approval of increasing the financial allocations for trainers in various specialized programs and fellowship programs, in appreciation of the Board of Trustees for the efforts made by doctors in education and training, which in turn contributes to the development of health outcomes and upgrading the level of health services provided in the State of Kuwait, reports a local Arabic daily.