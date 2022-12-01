Media reports said Kim Kardashian and Yeh, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, have reached a divorce settlement that includes joint custody of their four children and the division of their real estate assets.

The New York Post reported on Tuesday that despite their joint custody of the children, ages three, four, six and nine, Kardashian will receive a monthly allowance of $200,000 per month to care for the children who will spend most of their time with her, reports a local Arabic daily.

The famous couple got married in 2014, and Kardashian filed for divorce last year, citing irreconcilable differences.

Yeh has drawn controversy in recent months after publicly severing engagements with large corporations and lashing out at other celebrities on social media.

His Twitter and Instagram accounts were restricted, and the two apps deleted some of his posts, which users denounced as anti-Semitic. A meeting last week between Yeh, Donald Trump and white supremacist Nick Fuentes drew rare criticism from Republicans of the former president.

Several other media outlets reported details of the divorce settlement, citing Los Angeles County Superior Court documents. Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the documents.

The New York Post, citing a document filed with the court, said parents must agree on which school their children will attend and other decisions including treatment, counseling or religious activities.

The same newspaper said that children will not be allowed to move more than 100 kilometers from Kardashian’s home in Hidden Hills, near Los Angeles, before they finish high school or turn 19.

The newspaper added that both parents will have the right to see their children on their birthdays and other special occasions.

The New York Post also said Yeh has agreed to transfer ownership of one of his Hidden Hills properties to Kardashian, who will also retain ownership of properties in Malibu and Riverside, California, and Harrison City, Idaho.

And Sky News TV reported that neither party will pay spousal alimony to the other, and each would pay debts separately.

The channel added that they would share the costs of their children related to private security and education.

A Kardashian spokesperson declined to comment. Yeh’s representatives did not respond to a request for comment.