Despite warnings issued recently against killing stray animals, instead of sterilizing them and mercifully combating the increase in their population, the country continues with its “organized killing campaign” by poisoning them and leaving them to their fate in a most inhuman and heinous way especially since before a poisoned cat or dog suffers for about four days before it dies.

Several people, especially the animal rights activists, have voiced their concerns, especially with the increase in the number of stray dogs and cats, who were poisoned to death, reports a local Arabic daily.

Animal activists in say in the past few days, they have noticed a significant increase in the deaths of stray cats in the Al-Rai area and the vicinity of the Friday market, in addition to the area near the Iranian market.

They acknowledge that leaving stray dogs in the streets can expose members of society to danger, and stressed on the need to deal with them in a fitting manner, such as sterilization, and then offering them for adoption, or putting them in temporary shelters so that they don’t harm the community.

They stated that the organized chaos in which stray dogs are dealt with has now turned to killing all kinds of animals roaming the streets, and as a result birds also died when they eat this poisoned food. By killing the stray animals and birds “we harm the environment, biological and innate diversity.

They pointed out that the people who put poison in foods are workers affiliated with companies working in the field of pesticides, calling for these companies to be prosecuted to ensure that they are affiliated with a government agency or individual businesses, and to implement regulations and laws to prevent killing animals or harming the environment.

An online campaign was launched by activists to demand the protection of animals and the provision of shelters for them.Animal rights activists called for the speedy activation and implementation of the law with the aim of preventing those who keep pets from throwing onto the street because it is difficult to identify the owners.

The animal activists blamed the pet owners for spread of stray dogs or cats who leave them after a period of raising them in the streets for some or other reason.