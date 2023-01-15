Users of “Tik Tok” re-performed the dance moves from the famous horror movie “M3GAN”, which recently started showing in cinemas, including in Kuwait, as the killer doll’s movements attracted the attention of users of social media platforms widely, which was reflected in the success of the film at the box office.

The doll, which appears lifelike, has caused a sensation on the Internet since the first trailer for the movie was shown last October, according to CNN Arabia, reports Al-Rai daily.

The “hashtags” related to the movie garnered more than a billion views on “Tik Tok”, and the doll’s twisted dance turned into popular content on social media platforms thanks to the film’s marketing efforts.

It seems that the spread of the dance through social media platforms was reflected in the success of the film at the box office, as according to the “Box Office Mojo” website, which tracks box office revenues, the film grossed more than $ 50 million worldwide, and it also achieved second place in the box office in North America last week, while its production cost only about $12 million.