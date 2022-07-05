The family of the imam of a mosque in Sulaibiya survived a fire that broke out in two cars in front of his house.

A fire source told a local Arabic daily that when the operations room of the Directorate-General of Fire Department (DGFD) on Monday, received a report of two burning cars in Sulaibiya, firefighters from the Sulaibikhat Center rushed to area and put out the fire.

Initial investigations show the fire was caused by children tampering with burning a ‘sofa’ which was dumped near the two cars parked in the garage of the house, which led to the spread of fire.

The damage was limited to material only. The fire source called for caution against children tampering with the sources of fire, because such behavior may have unimaginable consequences.