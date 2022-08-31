The Directorate-General of Civil Aviation announced the success of its operational plan for the summer season for the current year which he called passed with distinction in terms of providing travel services for more than four million passengers.

Deputy DGCA Director-General of Administration for Kuwait International Airport Affairs Saleh Al-Fadaghi told KUNA that the airport witnessed a growth in the number of passengers this year compared to last year, coinciding with the decision to cancel travel restrictions, which were approved by the main committee to follow up on the implementation of health requirements related to combating the spread of the Corona virus, reports a local Arabic daily.

Al-Fadaghi added that Dubai, Cairo, Jeddah and Istanbul are among the most popular destinations for travel during the summer season this year, noting that Kuwait International Airport “successfully overcame the relatively unstable situation in the aviation sector in 2020 following the Corona pandemic.”

He stressed the keenness to adhere to the standards of security, safety and quality of services for all passengers of Kuwait International Airport, while maintaining the health system in the country.

He praised the cooperation of all government agencies and other entities operating at the airport, praising the efforts made by the Ministry of Interior, the General Administration of Customs, all civil aviation employees, airlines and service providers.