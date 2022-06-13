The Kuwait International Airport is witnessing hectic movement of passengers these days in terms of arrivals and departures. Thanks to the easing of restrictions which were imposed almost two years back following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A local Arabic daily which toured the Kuwait International Airport revealed exceptional preparations have been made by operators at the KIA to keep pace with the ‘open skies policy’ to provide services for travelers through the airport.

The plan includes an increase in number of reception counters, speedy arrival and departure procedures, as well as enhancing requirements of security, safety and coordination in addition to continuous communication between devices operating at the air port.

The Directorate-General of Civil Aviation estimates the number of passengers to and from Kuwait International Airport to exceed the 6 million ceiling during the current summer season — about a double turnout for travel.

The source indicated that the current summer season will witness a significant increase in the number of flights to reach 400 flights per day, explaining that the agencies operating at the airport have developed a well-studied plan to keep pace with the increase in the number of passengers, after completing coordination meetings to deal with the movement of passengers in a way that facilitates the procedures for departure and return to the country.

The source stated that many travel destinations are witnessing a double turnout, especially Turkey, London, Cairo, Dubai, Jeddah and Riyadh, noting that the opening of new travel destinations depends on the demand of airlines that measure the desires of travelers, and as a result, new travel destinations are opened.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA) statistics travel and sales increased by 70% from January to April this year, compared to the same period last year 2021.

The data indicated that the number of travel tickets issued during the first four months of this year was about 1.105 million, compared to 347,000 tickets in the same period in 2021.

The statistics showed that the number of tickets for the month of January was 222 thousand, and in February 219 thousand, while for March the number was 308 thousand, April 285,000 tickets, stressing that the increase in tickets in Kuwait accounted for 7.5% of the total tickets issued in Middle East and North African countries.

IATA identified 74 airlines operating at the Kuwait International Airport, while the number of approved travel and tourism offices reached 479.

Regarding ticket sales, the statistics indicated that the air transport market witnessed a great economic recovery, as profits from ticket sales during the period from January to last April amounted to about 117 million dinars, an increase of about 82% compared to the same period last year, which witnessed profits amounting to 21 million dinars.

The statistics indicated that last March was the best for tickets sales; 35 million dinars, followed by April 34 million dinars, February with 29.5 million dinars, and January 17.5 million dinars.

Travel reality figures:

— 400 flights are expected daily through Kuwait Airport this summer

— 70% increase in travel and sales “from January to April” 2022

— 1.1 million tickets were sold in just 120 days, an increase of 62%

— 7.5% of the travel ticket market in Kuwait compared to the Middle East countries

— 479 approved travel and tourism offices in the country

— 117 million dinars, profitability of ticket sales from January to April 2022