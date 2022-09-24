Bloomberg News Agency reported that the Kuwait Investment Authority is considering transferring supervision of a fund worth $7 billion from its office in London to its headquarters in Kuwait.

A local Arabic daily quoting the agency said, according to informed sources, the fund had a mandate to make investments focused on stocks and represents a small part of the assets of the Kuwaiti sovereign wealth fund, and they said that the fund was subjected to scrutiny because of its performance and the level of risks.


