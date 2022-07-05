Deputy Director-General for Planning and Projects Affairs, the official spokesman for the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation, Engineer Saad Al-Otaibi, revealed 3,484 flights will transport more than half a million passengers, during Eid al-Adha holiday compared to 3,713 flights in 2019.

In an exclusive statement to a local Arabic daily, during a tour of Kuwait International Airport, Al-Otaibi indicated that passenger traffic is set to increase during the Eid holiday, expecting 542,161 passengers to use the airport compared to 592,790 passengers during the Eid holiday in 2019.

He stressed that the opening of new destinations for Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways also led to an increase in the movement of passengers to and from the Kuwait International Airport.

He stated 1,747 flights will depart from the KIA carrying about 25,7006 passengers and 1,737 incoming flights will bring in 28,555 passengers during the Eid al-Adha holiday.