Recent data from the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (SWFI) showed that global sovereign wealth funds have assigned $1.259 trillion to invest in US-listed stocks out of their total assets of $10.06 trillion.

The institute stated that these funds allocate 12.52 percent of their assets to invest in US stocks.

The FTSE Russell 3000 Index, which tracks the US stock market, estimated on May 6 the market value of the US stock market at 44.9 trillion dollars, while the analysis of the distributions of sovereign wealth funds indicates that these funds constitute 2.804 percent of the American stock market.

Large SWFs are known as contrarian investors, who often invest when others are going down, and their investments are usually long-term in nature.

Among the largest sovereign funds investing in US stocks are the Kuwait Investment Authority, the Norwegian Fund, the China Investment Corporation, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, the GIC Private Limited, the Saudi Public Investment Fund, the Qatar Investment Authority, and the Korea Investment Corporation.

The institute revealed that Gulf sovereign funds have allocated about $520 billion to invest in US stocks.