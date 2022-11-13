When the rain came, land lovers took the opportunity to enjoy around the water lakes in the desert known as ‘Khabari’ — a safe haven away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Khabari, are formed as a result of rainwater gathering in the middle of the desert, and nature lovers trekked to the area, rejoicing in the rain that God bestowed on the country.

A number of al-Khabari in the Salmi and Al-Subbiya deserts was a haven for the people who went out since the early morning hours to spend their day, away from the hustle and bustle.


