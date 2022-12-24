The Managing Director of the General Authority for Investment, Chairman of the Board of Directors, members and CEO of the Kuwaiti Flour Mills and Bakeries Company, Ghanim Al-Ghunaiman, inaugurated the company’s new outlet in the Fahd Al-Ahmad area, reported an Arab daily.

The launch was graced by the presence of a number of ambassadors and diplomats, including the Ambassador of Australia, the Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia, and the Advisor for Economic Affairs at the Embassy of the United States of America, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of the Republic of Italy, and Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of the Kingdom of Spain.

KFM’s second outlet is considered a continuation of the accomplishment of the Al-Yarmouk outlet. Built with a contemporary design, the company displayed a wide variety of products, including freshly-baked goods, to provide customers with a different palette experience, said the report.