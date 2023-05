Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) announced on Sunday that it will start using the Flyboard in some fire accidents that take place in narrow places. In a press release, KFF said that it had conducted several trials on the Flyboard in the presence of the KFF Chief Lt.-Gen. Khaled Al-Mekrad.

It added that this experiment seeks to improve the quality of KFF services and equipment. Several high-ranked members of the KFF have attended the practice, it noted.

Source: KUNA