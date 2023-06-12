The Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) has stressed its backing to the efforts aiming to enhance innovation, technology and science to evolve digital transformation in the educational sector. The KFAS made the statement Sunday while concluding the digital educational platform project, which seeks to find global models for high-quality educational platforms with successful experience to help public sector teachers utilize digital platforms, and test educational environment and its needs.

The project comes in line with directives of board of directors of the KFAS led by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah that aim to direct students about how to learn and explore science concepts, and do activities amid an attractive environment, the statement said.

It referred to meetings held with Singapore’s Ministry of Education and technology development companies to develop a national educational platform and identify partners of cooperation as well as set standards for science and mathematics development, in accordance with the goals of education and localization of national education content.