Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS), Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR), and Q8 Research & Technology Center signed last week a tripartite agreement to implement a project to produce biofuels from plastic waste.

In a press statement, Deputy Director-General for Strategic Programs at KFAS Dr. Khawla Al-Shayji said that the project, financed by KFAS, is one of the most important national projects in the field of environmental preservation and the promotion of renewable energy sources. The project will provide technical solutions in managing plastic waste and providing renewable biofuels, she added.

For his part, the Director of Q8 Research and Technology Center, a subsidiary of Kuwait International Petroleum Company (KIPIC) located in the Netherlands, Van Der Werf expressed his sincere appreciation to KFAS for supporting the project. He added that the project will help to strengthen cooperation to achieve common goals, and is a starting point for future cooperation in the field of energy sources.

The Q8 Research & Technology Center is responsible for developing all products derived from Kuwaiti crude oil and conducting applied research to provide future technical requirements with regard to refining operations, customer needs in Europe, legislative requirements and quality control.

Speaking on the occasion, the Acting Director-General of KISR for Scientific Research Manea Al-Sedrawi, stressed the importance of this project, which will benefit the state. He said that the project will be carried out in cooperation with Kuwait Municipality and the Environment Public Authority, by standardizing practices in the field of waste management and stimulating the productive sectors towards a circular economy.

In a statement released following the tripartite signing ceremony, Dr. Sultan Al-Salem, the project’s director said that the project aims in the first phase to study the production of fuel from solid materials and waste in line with the vision of New Kuwait 2035 to diversify sources of energy and income and enhance waste management in its scientific and applied concept. He pointed out that this project strengthens the frameworks of scientific cooperation between a number of international bodies.