The Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences organized a training trip for 15 Kuwaiti high school students to South Korea, which lasted for two weeks, and included scientific training according to the latest training curricula in science, engineering, technology and mathematics in cooperation with a number of prestigious Korean research and university institutes.

The trip program, according to a local Arabic daily, included training for students on how to solve problems creatively with the aim of developing their mental abilities, in addition to training them in constructive criticism.

The third phase of the educational journey focused on the Metaverse Platform Education and took place at the prestigious Dankook University, which was founded in 1947, in addition to receiving the principles of the Korean language from professors specialized in the language.

For more than 40 years, the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences has been keen to provide educational and training opportunities for Kuwaiti students of all educational levels, whether at the Foundation’s headquarters in Kuwait or at reputable international institutions, and to keep abreast of scientific and technological developments in a way that refines their skills and develops their capabilities. To be competent leaders who contribute to the development of the country and enhance its position.