The Kuwait Fund for Arab Development denied what was published in the on social media that it is implementing 40,000 housing units in Bahrain, stressing that it is a financing and supervisory body and does not work in the housing sector.

The fund’s statement on its official account on Twitter said, with reference to what was published on social media about the Kuwaiti Fund’s implementation of 40,000 housing units in Bahrain, the Kuwait Fund would like to clarify that what was mentioned in the clip is disgraceful. reports Al-Anba daily.

This is due to two reasons, the first of which is that the Kuwait Fund is a financing and supervisory entity, and therefore it does not implement projects. In addition, the Kuwait Fund does not work in the housing sector. With reference to what was published in the clip, the aforementioned housing program relates to the commitment of Kuwait towards Bahrain in cooperation with the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council for the Arab States, to finance development projects in Bahrain, as Kuwait has committed itself to financing several vital sectors in the Kingdom with the Gulf brothers.