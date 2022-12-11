Kenya gained independence on 12 December 1963 and this year marks the 59th anniversary of Independence. On the occasion of the celebration of the National Day this year, the Kenyan Embassy in Kuwait organized a get-together for the Kenyan community in Kuwait on 10 December 2022 at the Green Island Park along Gulf Street.

Ambassador of Kenya, H.E. Halima Mohamud shared some reflections of the event and the celebration of Independence Day this year. Ambassador Halima began by noting that Kenya has made huge strides over the years in all spheres of development, achievements that all Kenyans are very proud of.

“Kenya is now a middle income country, a vibrant democracy, the largest economy in Eastern Africa and among the leading economies in the continent. Kenya is also the anchor state for our region and the continent in many ways including peace and security; a respected member of the community of nations, a pace setter and a champion in the continent and globally on many important agendas including innovation, climate change and multilateralism.

“The journey to the modern day state has not been easy and many sacrifices had to be made. The commemoration of Independence Day therefore is an important day for Kenyans to reflect on this journey and the prospects ahead.

“The diaspora forum for our community here in Kuwait provided an opportunity for the embassy to meet, under one roof, a large number of Kenyans living and working in Kuwait. We have witnessed a growing number of Kenyans coming to work in Kuwait, and therefore it was an opportune moment, on such an historic day, to welcome new members of our community and to engage with the broader membership of the Kenyan community in Kuwait.

“The Government of Kenya has also placed an important focus on the diaspora and there is now a conversation that is ongoing in terms of how to effectively engage the Kenyan diaspora all over the world in terms of how to create more impact on their contribution to national development in the country. In this regard, as an embassy here, we have an important role in ensuring that members of our community keep a good focus on their work and professional experience, that they are law abiding and maintain the great working ethics that Kenya is known for and shine as an example for other diaspora communities in Kuwait.

“Let me also add that Kenya derives a lot of pride from our widely regarded education system and I can say without doubt we have one of the most qualified, hardworking human resources with a very positive attitude to work and professionalism. Therefore we are pleased to note the expanding people- to-people exchanges between the people of our two countries. But we are witnessing and encouraging greater connections between our two countries, not only through the labor sector, but also most importantly through trade and commerce. As an embassy we would like to reinforce that and help in fostering these people-to-people ties to become a defining feature of the bilateral relationship as we seek to strengthen the level of cooperation between our two countries.

“Kenya and Kuwait have maintained a very good dialogue at the Government-to-Government level and we intend to harness this positive course to give more impetus to our bilateral cooperation framework and to consolidate bilateral ties in mutually beneficial and priority areas of cooperation including trade and investment and tourism, health, education, air transport among others.

“Finally, on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Kenya and Kenyans in Kuwait, I also wish to express profound appreciation to the Government and the people of Kuwait for being a magnanimous host and providing opportunities for strengthening the bonds of cooperation between the people of our two countries.”