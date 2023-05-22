To support in transitioning the company to a Digital Solutions Partner

KEMS-Zajil Telecom, a Kalaam Group Company and first Kuwait’s leading ISP Provider since 1991 serving critical market segments like Banking, Finance & large Enterprises successfully hosted its flagship event “Your Digital Solutions Partner”.

The event launched the new branding of KEMS-Zajil Telecom and showcased the brand transition from consumer centered brand to a more Enterprise focused brand offering extended portfolio of next-gen digital solutions tailored to the needs of businesses of all sizes and verticals across the region. With a new CEO on board KEMS-Zajil Telecom is all set to lead the digital transformation in Kuwait and announced its radical shift from an ISP Provider to Digital Solutions Partner in growing the company to be more agile and aligned to focus on Business and Government sectors in the Kuwait market.

The flagship event is the first step for the newly transitioned brand KEMS-Zajil Telecom towards establishing a stronger presence in Kuwait as a Digital Solutions Partner driving Digital Transformation by launching cutting edge solutions and services with innovative value propositions across Connectivity, Voice & Communication, Cloud, Cybersecurity, Managed Networks, ICT, Datacenter, IoT & Big Data.

The event served as an effective platform for audience to interact with key solution partners, industry leading experts and explore how KEMS-Zajil Telecom is currently investing in their core network, enhancing customer SLAs, digitizing service delivery and customer support to build an effective marketplace to ease the customer transformation journey.

KEMS-Zajil Telecom key solution partners that attended the event are Motorola, Netapp, Quadron, Nanodems, Allied Engineering Group and Mitel.