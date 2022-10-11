The Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority is working on a project to develop the second (medium-term) strategy and has received a single financial offer from a company worth 358 thousand dinars to implement the contract according to the 16-week option, and 733 thousand dinars according to the second option over a period of 36 weeks.

The sources stated that the Central Agency for Public Tenders has decided to refer the documents to the Direct Investment Promotion Authority for a study and make the necessary recommendations in this regard within 30 days.

The sources said the KDIPA strategy aims to significantly increase the volume and quality of investments by supporting the development of strategic sectors, raising the private sector’s contribution to the national economy, and upgrading investment to enhance innovation and help develop local content.

The authority works to complete and develop specific and well-studied legislation, policies and procedures that enhance the competitiveness of the national economy, attract investments, facilitate their success, and reduce bureaucracy, to generate employment opportunities, to raise growth rates and achieve sustainable development.