The Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) plans to prepare advisory studies to update feasibility studies for the Abdali Economic Zone.

The sources explained this study is open to practitioners who are accredited and registered with the Central Agency for Public Tenders, who meet the legal requirements and who are qualified to submit their offers, reports Al-Rai daily.

KDIPA pointed out that the bids must be submitted inside the Authority’s official envelope sealed with red wax at the Practices Fund at its headquarters, without mentioning the name of the sender or any reference or mark indicating it. These bids are valid for 90 days from the date of opening the envelopes.