The Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority has received various inquiries regarding the Abdali Economic Zone project, the mechanisms of competition for its bidding, and the timetable for its completion.

Informed sources told a local Arabic daily that the Abdali project has entered its final stages to be ready for offering, pointing out that several contractors are currently preparing to implement various items of the project through subcontracting agreements with more than one main contractor who is likely to win the project.

The sources expect the price of the bidding document for the Abdali project from local and foreign companies, groups and alliances would reach 5 thousand dinars.

The project includes the construction and operation of the economic zone’s infrastructure, the design, construction, operation and investment of medium and light industries plots, warehousing activities and logistical services, as well as commercial and residential supporting activities of all kinds, workers’ accommodation, a hotel, and other important matters and services.