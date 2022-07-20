Kuwait Credit Bank said that the bank provides 15 services through the “Sahel” electronic application, which are as follows: demolition and rebuilding transactions, IBAN number registration service, requesting support materials from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, real estate exchange/assignment service, and ‘To Who It May Concern’ certificate for customers, request to reduce a premium, apply for a marriage loan, create an account, request a payment for construction, expansion and restoration loans, a clearance certificate, update customer data, request ownership, request a grant for people with disabilities, and pay installments.

The bank added that it also provides notices of arrears and notices of tracking the status of the request and payment, and notice of the incoming amounts of increase, reports a local Arabic daily.