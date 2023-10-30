Embassy of Kazakhstan celebrated its Republic Day with a reception held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on 25 October, in the presence of Kuwait’s Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Samih Issa Gohar Hayat, who was the guest of honor along with a large gathering of diplomats and Kuwaiti dignitaries.

In his message on the occasion, Ambassador of Kazakhstan, H.E. Azamat Bardibay stated: “It is a great honor for me to welcome you all to the reception on the occasion of the Republic Day of Kazakhstan. I would like to take this opportunity to brief you about our achievements over the past thirty years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Kuwait, as well as the prospects for developing relations between our two countries.

“Kazakhstan is a young country and has only 32 years of independence, which in terms of history is a short period of time. In this short time, we have been able to become a country and successfully integrate into the international community. Kazakhstan is the ninth largest country in the world by area and is home to representatives of 140 ethnic groups and 17 religions. Today, we have achieved remarkable success in developing the economy and having friendly relations with nations around the world, and we have made valuable contributions to strengthening regional and international security.

“It is worth noting that over the past four years, thanks to constructive dialogue and civil unification under the wise leadership of His Excellency President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, we have achieved tangible success in political modernization and establishing democracy in the country. We have succeeded in seriously strengthening the human rights protection system. We launched a process of radical transformation and renewal of the state apparatus and obtained greatly expanded opportunities for creative social and political activity.

“Kazakhstan has also taken decisive steps to improve the quality of life of citizens, abolish the monopoly of the economy and develop fair and open competition. By voting in a republican referendum for amendments to the constitution last year, we highlighted our spirit of true justice and authentic democracy.

“Constitutional reform is an integral part of the broad political modernization program implemented by His Excellency Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. A 30 percent quota for women and youth was introduced in party lists before the elections and in the distribution of the mandate of representatives. The threshold for political parties to enter Parliament has been reduced from 7 to 5 percent. The death penalty has been abolished. A direct mechanism for local governors elections was launched.

“It is worth noting that the transformations that took place during the past four years and the constitutional reform formed a new model for the political structure of the state. Kazakhstan is completely different from what it was four or three years ago, or even one year ago. Thanks to the unity and solidarity of the people of Kazakhstan and constructive public dialogue, the people of Kazakhstan have achieved real progress in a short period of time. In fact, in a short period of time Kazakhstan became the only country in our geopolitical region, Central Asia, to implement these political changes. Our consistent innovations have formed a special Kazakh model of political reforms which in the future will be filled with new content.

“In addition, Kazakhstan is constantly working to strengthen its role in regional and international politics and to promote peace, cooperation, respect and mutual trust. Our country’s voice on the international stage has become more important. In the context of unprecedented geopolitical tension, we remain firmly committed to the basic principles of a peaceful and constructive foreign policy. Kazakhstan is rightly proud of its centuries-old history and multifaceted cultural heritage.

With regard to the interaction between Kazakhstan and Kuwait, I would like to emphasize that we are two very friendly countries, united by strong ties of friendship and cooperation that have been proven over the decades. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations on 11 January, 1993, relations of trust based on mutual respect and equal partnership have been established between the two countries.

