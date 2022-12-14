Previously undisclosed letters from Danish writer and novelist Karen Blixen are set to go up for auction in Denmark.

It is noteworthy to mention that the Hollywood movie “Out of Africa”, which won an Academy Award in 1985, is based on Blixen’s autobiographical notes, reports a local Arabic daily.

Bron Rasmussen auction house announced on Tuesday that the handwritten letters, which Blixen wrote with her own hand, and those she received from her mother and lover Denise Finch Hatton, among others, will be put up for auction.

Emma Marie Poulsen, head of book auctions at Bron Rasmussen, said the letters to Hatton in particular will stir people’s emotions because they offer first-hand insights into the stormy relationship between the two.

The auction, scheduled to take place online, will close on Thursday evening.