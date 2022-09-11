The Kuwait Authority for Public-Private Partnership Projects (KAPP) has received pre-qualification applications from developers interested in contracts to develop the country’s two next independent water and power projects, Az-Zour Al-Shamali 2 and 3 and Al-Khiran 1.

A local Arabic daily quoting MEED stated that the Partnership Authority plans to develop the Al-Zour North 2 and 3 and Al-Khairan 1 projects as two separate contracts. The Khairan 1 plant will have a power generation capacity of 1,800 megawatts, and a desalination capacity of 33 million gallons per day.

A team led by UK-based consultancy Ernst & Young began transactional advisory work in April on the country’s next two independent water and power projects, two months after the Public Private Partnership Projects Authority received approval from the State audit office for contract award.

MEED said in Kuwait it is under pressure to expand its power generation capacity with increasing demand, as it was reported that the peak power demand in the country reached a record level of 15.7 gigawatts in July of last year, after the peak load was only 15 gigawatts.

Accelerating demand threatens spare capacity, as actual operating capacity is less than the total installed capacity of 19 GW.

The Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy is planning several gas-fired power generation projects, including two designed to expand the capacity of the country’s Subbiya power complex by 1,150 megawatts.

A third scheme, an integrated water and electricity plant with a power generation capacity of 3,600 MW, is planned in Nuwaiseeb.

Last month, a team led by Ernst & Young won the consultancy services package contract for phases two and three of the Shaqaya Renewable Energy Project in Kuwait.

The two phases are expected to have a capacity of approximately 3,500 MW and, depending on the recommendation of the selected transaction advisory team, can be divided into several packages.