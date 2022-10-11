Instagram and Twitter have imposed restrictions on the accounts of American rapper Kanye West, also known as “Ye”, after he posted comments described as anti-Semitic.

A Twitter spokeswoman told AFP that Kanye West’s account was suspended for violating the social network’s rules, reports a local Arabic daily.

A spokeswoman for “Meta”, the parent company of “Instagram”, said that the group deleted the contents, without specifying it, from the “Ye” account for violating its rules.

Instagram also imposed restrictions on his account, which may include preventing him from publishing, writing comments or sending private messages, according to the same source.

Kanye West has caused a stir on social media since he wore a T-shirt that read “White Lives Matter” during Paris Fashion Week.

In this phrase, a conversion of the name of the famous “Black Lives Matter” movement, whose slogan was issued by the anti-racism demonstrations in the summer of 2020 in the United States.

On Instagram, Ye, 45, posted screenshots of conversations he had Friday with rapper Diddy, who criticized the T-shirt and its message. “I will use you as an example to show the Jews who have asked you to contact me that no one can threaten or influence me,” Kanye West wrote. The post was later deleted, but copies of it are still visible online.

Then on Twitter, Kanye West said in a later deleted tweet that he intended to attack Jews. The social network indicated that the post violated its rules. The American Jewish Committee (AJC) accused the rapper of promoting “Jew-hatred”.