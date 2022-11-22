Kalyan Jewellers, one of the largest and most-trusted jewellery companies, has today announced the launch of its football-themed jewellery – Es Vida. With the ongoing football World Cup fever, the all-new limited edition jewellery designs of Es Vida pays tribute to the country’s vibrant football culture.

Es Vida, is a Spanish phrase which means ‘It’s Life’ – which is exactly what football is to its millions of supporters. This set of gender-neutral platinum and rose gold jewellery from Kalyan Jewellers provides fans with an opportunity to valiantly display their passion for the game.

Talking about this unique football memorabilia, Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director – Kalyan Jewellers said, “We are delighted to introduce Es Vida to the passionate and enthusiastic football community in India and the Middle East. We believe that these all-

new soccer-inspired designs will be something that the footballing community would love to wear and flaunt, as they celebrate this game season.

In a brand first, we have associated with India’s football icons for the Es Vida campaign, and we hope that fan’s for whom football is life, will embrace Es Vida,” he added.

The brand campaign for Es Vida features Indian youth icons Harmanjot Singh Khabra and Nganbam Sweety Devi, both players representing India’s National Football Team. Coming together for the first time, Harmanjot Singh Khabra and Nganbam Sweety Devi speak about what football means to them. They advocate that one should #WearYourPassion – and is featured wearing the Es Vida range of gender neutral jewellery from Kalyan Jewellers.

Football fans can now wear their passion as they cheer their favourite football teams and sporting icons – Es Vida designs are available at select showrooms across Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Oman and India, priced from KWD 205 onwards.

Sport this stylish football-themed pendant from Kalyan Jewellers and get a chance to have a better shot at your next GOAL! This single-tone pendant is made of the finest

quality platinum, and is an excellent way to accessorize your daily look, this soccer season.

Football for many is not just a game, it is life! Keeping this emotion at heart, Kalyan Jewellers introduces distinctive Es Vida jewellery designs, which is a perfect gifting option for your loved ones.

The perfect accessory to showcase one’s passion towards the sport! This dual-tone pendant, with its stunning rose gold and platinum matte-finish gives a stylish and matchless look.