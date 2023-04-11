Kalyan Jewellers, one of the most trusted and leading jewellery brands, has announced the commencement of its Akshaya Tritiya celebrations with exciting offers for customers across the country. To mark the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, Kalyan Jewellers is providing customers with appealing discounts and valuable giveaways on their jewellery purchases.

With these one-of-its-kind offers, Kalyan Jewellers aims to ensure that customers get maximum value on their jewellery purchases, across categories – from gold and diamonds to uncut and precious stone jewellery. Customers making gold jewellery purchases worth KWD 500 will receive a ½ gram gold coin, whereas those who purchase precious/uncut jewellery worth KWD 500 will get a 1-gram gold coin. On purchase of diamond jewellery worth KWD 500, customers will be rewarded with a 2-gram gold coin. These bumper offers are valid until 30th May 2023 across showrooms in Kuwait.

Talking about Akshaya Tritiya Offer announcement, Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers, said, “Over the years, we have taken significant strides and accomplished major achievements towards creating a comprehensive ecosystem that elevates the overall customer shopping experience. As we kick start our 2023 Akshaya Tritiya campaign, our aim is to ensure that patrons receive highest possible benefit from their jewellery purchases. Our commitment to delivering the finest shopping experience to our valued customers remains steadfast, and we will always uphold the company’s fundamental principles of trust and transparency in the future.”

The jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers goes through multiple purity tests and patrons also receive the Kalyan Jewellers 4-Level Assurance Certificate which guarantees purity, free lifetime maintenance of ornaments, detailed product information and transparent exchange and buy-back policies. The certification is part of the brand’s commitment to offering the very best to its loyalists.

Kalyan Jewellers popular house brands, such as Lila – diamonds & semi-precious stone jewellery, Tejasvi – Polki jewellery, Mudhra – handcrafted antique jewellery, Nimah – temple Jewellery, Glo – dancing diamonds, Ziah – Solitaire-like diamond jewellery, Anokhi – uncut diamonds, Muhurat – wedding jewellery, and Rang – precious stones jewellery.

