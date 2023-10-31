Kicks off two-month festive season with attractive offers for patrons, valid till 24th December 2023

Patrons get up to 2 gram gold coin* free on their jewellery purchases

Kalyan Jewellers, one of the most trusted and leading jewellery brands, recently kicked off the festive celebrations with the launch of its Mega Diwali offers campaign. As part of this, the jewellery brand has announced mega giveaways and bumper discounts for patrons. The unique promotion aims to ensure that patrons maximize the value of jewellery purchases from Kalyan Jewellers, by getting free gold coins weighing up to 2 grams* on their purchases above KWD 550*.

As part of these exciting offers, the brand has announced assured gold coin giveaways for patrons on jewellery purchases worth KWD 350 and above. Kalyan Jewellers will be rewarding patrons with a 2 gram gold coin on every KWD 550 spent on diamond jewellery, whereas a 1 gram gold coin on purchase of uncut/precious/platinum jewellery worth every KWD 550 OR purchase of diamond jewellery valued above KWD 350. Furthermore, the company has announced ½ gram gold coin giveaways to patrons making gold jewellery purchases worth every KWD 550 OR uncut/precious/platinum jewellery valued above KWD 350. The jewellery brand is also offering patrons with an assured gold coin on purchase of gold jewellery worth KWD 350 and above. This exciting array of giveaway offers can be availed until 24th December 2023 across all their Kuwait outlets.

Speaking about the offer, Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director – Kalyan Jewellers said, “At Kalyan Jewellers, our commitment is to empower our customers by ensuring they derive maximum value from their purchases while enjoying an exceptional shopping journey. In line with this, we are thrilled to introduce our Mega Diwali offers campaign, designed to help our patrons make the most of their jewellery purchases. We are confident that our customers will continue to show their unwavering love and support for Kalyan Jewellers, making this initiative a big success.”

Kalyan Jewellers is committed to providing exceptional experiences and fostering a sense of delight for its valued patrons. Customers can avail the exciting range of offers along with benefits of Kalyan’s 4-Level Assurance Certification on their jewellery purchases, ensuring a seamless service-backed shopping experience. The Kalyan Jewellers 4-Level Assurance Certificate, guarantees Purity, Free Lifetime Maintenance of ornaments, Detailed Product Information and Transparent Exchange and Buy-back policies. The certification is part of the brand’s commitment towards offering the very best to its loyalists.

Kalyan Jewellers offers popular house brands such as, Muhurat – Wedding Jewellery Line, Mudhra – handcrafted antique jewellery, Nimah – temple Jewellery, Glo – dancing diamonds, Ziah – Solitaire like diamond jewellery, Anokhi – uncut diamonds, Hera – daily wear diamonds, Rang – precious stones jewellery, and the recently launched Lila – coloured stones and diamond jewellery.

For more information on the brand, its collections and offers, visit https://www.kalyanjewellers.net/

T&C Apply*

