Kalyan Jewellers, one of the most trusted and leading jewelry brands, has announced the appointment of Rashmika Mandanna as its brand ambassador to represent Kalyan’s lifestyle segment. Mandanna is a Pan-Indian actor working across languages, namely Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. With this appointment, she joins the likes of Amitabh Bachchan (Global Ambassador), Katrina Kaif (National Ambassador), Nagarjuna (Andhra & Telangana), Prabhu (Tamil Nadu), Shivaraj Kumar (Karnataka) and Kalyani Priyadarshan (Kerala) and other renowned celebrities who are associated with Kalyan Jewellers.

Commenting on the appointment, Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers, said, “We are thrilled to have Rashmika Mandanna as our brand ambassador for the Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil Nadu markets. Together with Kalyani Priyadarshan, she will be the face of our lifestyle jewelry lineup. We are confident that her popularity and appeal will help us connect with a wider audience and strengthen our brand further.” Rashmika Mandanna expressed her excitement about the association and said, “I am thrilled to be joining the Kalyan family alongside icons like Amitabh Bachchan sir, Nagarjuna sir, Prabhu Ganeshan sir and more. I believe it is an honor to represent a brand that has such an enormous legacy. I have always been fascinated by the beautiful designs and intricate craftsmanship of Kalyan Jewellers, and I look forward to being a part of their journey toward excellence.”

Kalyan Jewellers has been expanding its presence across the Middle East and India and has recently launched several showrooms in different cities. Each of these showrooms offers a wide variety of designs and lifestyle-focused house brands like Lila – diamonds & semi- precious stone jewelry, Tejasvi – Polki jewelry, Mudhra – handcrafted antique jewelry, Ziah – solitaires like diamond jewelry and Rang – precious stones jewelry. With the appointment of Rashmika Mandanna, the brand aims to reach a wider audience and reinforce its position as a trusted jewelry brand in India.