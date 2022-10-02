With the advent of India’s peak festive season, Kalyan Jewellers, one of the most trusted and leading jewellery brands, has announced a new offer this season across Kuwait – ‘This Diwali with Kalyan’ for its patrons across the country. Staying on course with Indian traditional jewellery trends for the festival season, Kalyan Jewellers has announced an “one-of-its-kind” offers for customers to get maximum value on their jewellery purchases, across categories – from gold and diamonds to uncut and precious stone jewellery.

The new offer allows patrons to get cashback up to KWD 10 on every purchase of gold Jewellery worth KWD 500. The customers will also be able to get cashback of KWD 20 on every purchase of precious/uncut jewellers worth KWD 500. On purchase of diamond jewellery worth, KWD 500 customers will get up to KWD 50 cash back.

Talking about the offers, Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director, Kalyan Jewellers said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of our Diwali celebrations with unique offers on our extensive range of jewellery. At Kalyan Jewellers, we understand the emotion and sentiment of our customers linked with their festivals and jewellery, which is why we strive to provide maximum benefits to our patrons on their festive jewellery purchases by providing them great offers.”

‘This Diwali with Kalyan’ offers can be availed by customers until 20th November 2022 at all Kalyan Jewellers’ showrooms across the country.

The jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers goes through multiple purity tests and patrons also receive the Kalyan Jewellers 4-Level Assurance Certificate which guarantees purity, free lifetime maintenance of ornaments, detailed product information and transparent exchange and buy-back policies. The certification is part of the brand’s commitment towards offering

the very best to its loyalists.

For more information on the brand, its collections, and offers, visit https://www.kalyanjewellers.net/