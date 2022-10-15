The General Department of Security Relations and Media at the Ministry of Interior stated that it is within the framework of the security institution’s strategy to upgrade citizen service centers throughout the country to provide services with ease.

The General Administration of Service Centers announced that the Kairouan service center “affiliated with the Jahra Governorate Service Centers Department” will be opened on Sunday, October 16, 2022, after the completion of maintenance work, reports a local Arabic daily.


