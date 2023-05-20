The Kuwait Airways has received the eighth Airbus A320neo aircraft, the Manaqeesh, as part of a deal that includes nine aircraft of the same type.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kuwait Airways Ali Al-Dukhan, said the plane, which arrived from the Airbus factory in Toulouse, France, is falls within the goals pursued by the KAC as part of its strategic plan to expand its airline network around the world, reports Al-Rai daily.

Al-Dukhan added that the presence of the A320neo in the Kuwait Airways fleet enhances its position as a regional and global leader, stressing the keenness to continuously follow up on customer requirements to provide the best and latest services.

He explained that with the arrival of the “Manaqeesh”, the Kuwait Airways fleet now includes 32 aircraft, including three Airbus A330-200s, seven Airbus A200-320seo, 10 Boeing 777-300ERs, and 8 Airbuses, Airbus A320neo and four Airbus A330-800.

He pointed out that Kuwait Airways has agreed with Airbus to receive six Airbus A321neo aircraft with a capacity of 169 seats and three A321neo-LR aircraft with a capacity of 169 seats in the coming years, since they are characterized by high technical specifications and modern technology.

Al-Dukhan stated that the Airbus A321neo aircraft contains additional advantages that achieve the company’s goals in terms of profitability and sustainability, in addition to “significant savings” in operating costs.