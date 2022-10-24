The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kuwait Airways, Captain Ali Al-Dakhnan, announced the company recorded an increase in its revenues by 14% from the beginning of the year until the end of the third quarter.

Al-Dakhnan told a local Arabic daily that the expected losses for the company by the end of the year may range between 50 and 60 million dinars compared to losses of 107 million dinars at the end of 2019, which indicates there has been development and improvement.

Al-Dakhnan expects the company to make much improvement in late 2024 in terms of offsetting losses, and then move to profits, as “we are moving in the right direction, especially with the arrival of planes in the future,” noting that the company has received 18 of 31 Airbus planes.