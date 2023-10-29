The Kabd detectives have arrested a young man in his late thirties 5 bank card theft cases through a trick by.

According to a security source, a young man approached the Kabd police station and stated that he met another man through a social media site because he was known to him and met him in a camp in the Kabd area.

He asked him to borrow his bank card to fill his car with gas, and then he disappeared from sight, and it became clear to him that the bank card was used to buy items for less than 25 dinars several times and from local shopping sites.

The source added the informant specified to the detectives the specifications of the vehicle he was using, and it turned out to be a rented vehicle, so they contacted the rental company, which determined the whereabouts of the car, so the detectives moved to the location of the vehicle and arrest the accused.

Upon interrogation, he admitted to committing 5 similar crimes by luring young men.