Last month, the Ministry of Justice submitted a comprehensive report to the Parliamentary Public Funds Protection Committee, highlighting the latest developments and procedures related to public funds issues during the first half of the current year.

According to informed sources, the report unveiled the existence of 74 ongoing investigations concerning public funds, out of a total of 177 cases referred to the prosecution by government agencies. Of these, 103 cases have already been resolved, reports Al-Rai daily.

The report also underlined that in the first half of 2023, there were 43 new cases pertaining to public funds initiated by the Public Prosecution, as documented in the Ministry of Justice’s report to the Parliamentary Public Funds Committee.

Notably, these cases were referred by 12 ministries and government entities, including Health, Interior, Works, Affairs, Foreign Affairs, Electricity, Justice, the Court of Appeal, the Public Authority for Disability, the Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW), the Public Institution for Social Security (PIFSS) and the Kuwait Authority for Investment.

On the other hand, 28 entities did not report any public money cases during this period.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Justice’s report highlighted that certain government agencies failed to adequately follow up on the cases and reports they had submitted to the Public Prosecution.

These agencies did not ascertain the status or the necessary legal procedures for these cases. The report also pointed out discrepancies in the responses from some parties involved. In some instances, rulings were issued without specifying whether they had become final.

Some authorities failed to clarify the nature of the rulings, whether they resulted in conviction or acquittal. Additionally, certain parties raised concerns with the Fatwa and Legislation Department regarding preservation decisions made by the Public Prosecution in specific cases, and no follow-up actions were taken in response to these complaints.