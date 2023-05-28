The General Administration Execution Department of the Ministry of Justice makes great efforts to implement judgments and protect public money in various governorates and Kuwait International Airport.

This happens as the Al-Anba daily continues to publish details of the annual statistics prepared by the Statistics and Research Department of the Information Technology and Statistics Sector at the Ministry of Justice, including the efforts of the General Administration of Implementation of the ministry.

According to the statistics of the Ministry of Justice, 140,005 citizens and residents were prevented from traveling during 2022.

The statistics indicated that the Kuwait Airport Office had the biggest share in the travel ban, as the number of those banned from traveling through Kuwait Airport reached 36,145 citizens and residents, while the Capital Governorate was the highest in the travel ban with 28,251, followed by the Farwaniya Governorate, where the number of those banned from travel reached 25390 citizens and residents.

Al-Jahra Governorate came third in terms of the number of those banned from traveling, with 17,112 citizens and residents, followed by Hawalli Governorate, with 14,495.

Al-Ahmadi Governorate followed with 13,759 people banned from traveling, while Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate was the lowest with 4,853 people banned from travel.

With regard to the implementation of family courts, the number of those banned from traveling reached 6075 citizens and residents due to family court cases.

Hawalli Governorate ranked highest among the governorates with 1448 citizens and residents, while Al-Ahmadi Governorate came after 1129 prohibited from traveling.

Then came the Jahra governorate with 1077, followed by the Farwaniya governorate with 947 citizens and residents banned from travel, then the capital with 878, and finally the Mubarak Al-Kabeer governorate with 596 citizens and residents banned from travel.