Civil engineering works are being completed on the “Jurassic Production 4” project, and preparations are underway to implement mechanical, electrical and instrumentation works.

According to MEED for the $398 million Jurassic Production Facilities 4 project of the Kuwait Oil Company “Requests have been made for parts and equipment needed to carry out work on the main beams, and the road is being paved at the same time for the implementation of the mechanical and electrical packages.”

KOC awarded the main contract for the JPF 4 project to contractor Specto in December 2021, while China’s Jereh won a $426 million contract for the JPF 5 package, in the same month.

The facility, known as JPF-4, is to be located near the Sabriya field in northern Kuwait. The JPF-5 facility will be located less than 10 kilometers east of the JPF-4 facility.

Both facilities will test, process and handle wet and sour hydrocarbon well fluids from several oil and gas fields.

These fields include Al-Rawdatain, Al-Sabriya, northwest of Al-Rawdatain, Umm Naga, Al-Dhabi and Bahra.

MEED stated that both projects are onshore surface production facilities and will be implemented on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis by the contractor, with an option for the Kuwait Oil Company to repurchase them at a later date.