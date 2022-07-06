The Supreme Judicial Council decided during its meeting Tuesday, to transfer Prosecutor-General to another position in the judiciary. He has now become the Vice-President of the Court of Appeal.

A local Arabic daily quoting judicial source said over the next few days a person will be assigned to the position of Attorney General.

The source added that the decision of the Judicial Council needs to be approved by the political leadership and a decree to be issued in this regard and to be published in the official gazette for the decision to be effective.

The source pointed out there will be many changes in other positions in the coming days.